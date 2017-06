MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for help finding a car that could be connected to a burglary in Murrells Inlet Monday.

Horry County police posted images of the vehicle on their Facebook page Wednesday. Officers say they believe the car was involved in a burglary at the Murrells Inlet Planet Fitness.

The car is possibly a Kia Sorento with damage to the rear bumper on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.