SC Governor visits Florence Thursday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster hosted a business town hall in Florence Wednesday at Carolinas Hospital.

The governor heard from business owners about what laws and regulations slow down their businesses.

The governor also said there are plenty of good jobs out there and more people can get one of those jobs if they go to technical and vocational schools.

“Jobs out there that can be pursued through our technical colleges and apprentice programs and things like that that can produce great incomes great jobs for people but there going unfilled so that is an area that we really need to work on,” said McMaster.

The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Wednesday’s town hall.

A similar event will happen Thursday in Sumter and on June 22 in Myrtle Beach.