StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The wet weather will continue through today. A cold front has stalled to our south, close enough to keep it cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. An area of low pressure will move along this front just offshore today, bringing more rain and thunderstorms. It will also be much cooler today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The area of low pressure will move away tonight, and drier air will move in on Thursday, bringing an end to the rain. It will be partly sunny Thursday, still cool, and humidity will be low. The nice weather will continue Friday with sunshine and comfortable conditions with highs in the 80s. Warmer weather will return for the weekend with temperatures back into the 80s to near 90. We will likely stay dry through the weekend. Hot and humid to start next week with late day thunderstorms possible.

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 59-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool with low humidity. Highs 75-80.