Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off with new vendor offerings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially underway and large crowds gathered as gates opened for the Thursday night kick off concert.

Vendors from across the country are also in town for the event, including a new vendor you may not expect to see at a music fest.

A barbershop complete with chairs, shears, and a rotating red, white and blue pole is offering free haircuts to guests.

“I’m out here cutting hair and doing free haircuts, and yes it’s true that a lot of people come into a music festival and they don’t expect to get a haircut for free, but it’s a nice treat,” said Gina Scaffido, an American Crew educator in town from Atlanta.

“We’ll have a couple of brand ambassadors here, a couple girls in poodle skirts and they’ll be taking appointments, we take appointments every half hour,” explained Scaffido.

If you want to get a free hair cut yourself all you have to do is take a selfie on instagram in front of their selfie wall and tag it #bluesuedebarbershop.

“Believe it or not we stay busy the entire night,” said Scaffido.

Other vendors say they’re excited to be back at the festival after a year off.

“We’re even more excited this year because we’re a little more prepared this year, the first year you didn’t know what to expect, so now if we’re over prepared that’s ok too,” said Charlene Bullard, co-owner of B&B Outdoors in Little River.

After a few days of rain there was some mud to deal with, but that has been taken care of by a bobcat filling in some holes; and the wet weather didn’t slow anyone down when setting up.

“We set it up in the rain and we came back today to do some little finishing touches, the food vendors can’t open on Thursday so this is when we come in to get it ready when we open at 1:30 tomorrow,” said Bullard.

Bullard says she’s been looking forward to the festival since it will have some of the largest crowds she will see all year.

“It’s a very important because like I said, we do about thirty a year and we do 6 county fairs and we do some pretty large county fairs but this is probably the biggest event that we do,” said Bullard.

The Carolina Country Music Fest is in town all weekend; Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker are the headliners.

Organizers expect up to 30,000 people will attend each night.