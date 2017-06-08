Florence Police looking for woman missing since June 4

Florence, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman missing since June 4.

Angela Nicole Anderson is 30 years old, about 5’6″ tall, and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen at the Greyhound Station, located at 611 South Irby Street, wearing a white dress with blue flowers on it. According to the press release, Anderson may have a bruise or sore on her left cheek, which may have healed.

Anderson is said to have medical issues and she has not taken her medication since June 4.

According to the press release, Anderson has previous ties to Greenville, SC and may be headed to that area.

If anyone has any contact with Anderson, please contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 655-3191 or call the Florence County Central Dispatch at (843) 669-3911.