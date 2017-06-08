Free fireworks shows offered around Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Be sure to look to the skies over Myrtle Beach if you want to light up your night.

There are a few locations around the city offering free, professional fireworks shows. Broadway at the Beach, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and Second Avenue Pier are all offering free shows throughout this month.

According to a City of Myrtle Beach Facebook post, the shows at Second Avenue Pier and Broadway at the Beach are held at 10 p.m. the nights they are scheduled.

Second Avenue Pier fireworks shows will be held June 14, June 21, and June 28. Broadway at the Beach will be holding fireworks shows on June 13, June 20, June 23, June 27, and June 30. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be hosting their fireworks shows after their games on June 10, June 22, June 24, and June 25.