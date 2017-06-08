Mom: ‘It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly’

By Published:
In this June 4, 2017 photo released by Sweet Smile Photography, Carleigh Brooke Corbitt sleeps. Corbett, arrived via C-section on May 15 weighing in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces (6 kilograms). (Debbye Benson/Sweet Smile Photography via AP)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman says she knew her stomach was undeniably huge as she approached the end of her pregnancy.

But Christine Corbitt didn’t know how big until Carleigh Brooke Corbitt arrived via C-section on May 15, weighing in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces (6 kilograms).

Corbitt tells Action News Jax that she heard laughter as the doctor was delivering the baby in Orange Park, adding it “looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly.”

Husband Larry Corbitt says the diapers they had on hand don’t fit baby Carleigh. He says she’s already in size 3 diapers.

He says the baby’s due date wasn’t until May 20 or 21, so she would have been even bigger had she not arrived early.

The parents say their baby girl is “gorgeous.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s