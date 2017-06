MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was called to the Market Common area Wednesday to help out some unlikely…

According to a Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, Lieutenant Jim Mills, Engineer Spence LaPorte, and Firefighters Joe Jennett and Scott Keats responded to the Market Common area after receiving a call to assist three baby ducks out of a drain that was taking on a lot of water, following the storms. All three ducks were rescued safely and returned to their mother.