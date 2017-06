MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach put up dozens of new signs to explain its new flag warning system, but there’s a small problem.

If you look closely beside the green flag, the word “exercise” is misspelled.

A Facebook user pointed out the mistake on the city’s Facebook page.

The city spent thousands of dollars on the new signs.

When asked what happens next, Spokesperson Mark Kruea said he is not totally sure right now, but he does not think the city will replace the signs.