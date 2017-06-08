Paula Deen visits Myrtle Beach ahead of restaurant opening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen visited Myrtle Beach Thursday in anticipation of her restaurant opening next week.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen will open Monday. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with all of Paula’s much-loved southern dishes in a family-style setting. The first level of the building is a 4,000 square foot Paula Deen retail store with a 300-seat dining area on the second floor overlooking Lake Broadway.

Deen visited the restaurant location at Broadway at the Beach and took photos with fans, spoke with local media, and introduced her newly built restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 1202 Celebrity Circle.