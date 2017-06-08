Powerball ticket bought in Dillon worth $50K

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – While there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, someone who purchased a ticket in Dillon is $50,000 richer.

Powerball officials say the ticket worth $50K was purchased at the Mahaveer LLC on Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon. The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number for the $50,000 win.

The June 7 numbers drawn were 5, 21, 57, 66, 69 and Powerball 13, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $435 million, the eighth largest in South Carolina history. A winning ticket is worth a one-time cash payout of $273 million. Players must buy tickets by 9:59 p.m. Saturday. The drawing will be held one hour later.