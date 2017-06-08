StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The wet weather is finally coming to an end this morning, with sunshine returning this afternoon. The cold front that brought all the rain over the past several days will get shoved well offshore and to our south today. High pressure will build in across the area tonight and Friday and persist into the weekend. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Comfortable weather with low humidity will continue tonight and Friday, then it will heat up for the weekend. Some spots could hit 90 by Sunday. Next week will be hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms holding off until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Today, clearing, windy and cool. Highs 76-78 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, cool. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and nice. Highs 80-85.