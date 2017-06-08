Work truck, golf cart stolen from Hartsville park

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The city of Hartsville is looking for help locating a city work truck and six-seater golf cart that were stolen from Byerly Park early morning Thursday.

Both vehicles were discovered to be stolen between midnight and 5 a.m., according to a City of Hartsville Facebook post.

The work truck is a white Ford F-250 with the City of Hartsville brand on its side and a number 49 on the front fender. The truck has South Carolina licence plate MG46707.

The six-seater golf cart is red and white, with a Byerly Park logo on the side.

If anyone has seen either of these vehicles, you are asked to please call 911 immediately.