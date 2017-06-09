Around Town: Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen Opens Monday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen will open Monday, June 12th inside of Broadway at the Beach!

The restaurant opens at 8:00 am and will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The recipe’s are some of Paula’s famous southern dishes served in a family-style setting. Guests pass the entrees and sides around the table as if you were back at grandma’s house. At least, that’s how Paula wants you to feel!

The first level of the building is a 4,000 square foot Paula Deen retail store with a 300-seat dining area on the second floor overlooking Lake Broadway.

Walk-ins are welcomed!

Check out the delicious menu HERE.

The restaurant is located at 1202 Celebrity Circle, the former site of

Carlos & Charlie’s.