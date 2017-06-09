Battle of the Bands runner-up Crystal Fussell joins News13 NOW

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Up & coming female country music artist Crystal Fussell joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Friday. She and her full band were the runner-up in the Carolina Country Music Fest Battle of the Bands competition in Myrtle Beach. As part of the Battle of the Bands, Fussell submitted an application through Reverbnation and was chosen to participate in the online voting. She finished in the top four in the online voting and then participated in the Battle of the Bands performances.

Fussell and guitarist Greg Kane are the Crystal Fussell Duo. Watch the videos to enjoy their in-studio performances at WBTW on Friday.

EP in the works Fussell is a singer/songwriter from the Wilmington, NC, area. Her current project is The Crystal Fussell Duo, and she is currently in the studio with Karen Kane Music productions recording her first original EP. It is a mixture of country and blues scheduled for release later this year.

Awards Fussell has been nominated again for a Carolina Music Award for Best Country Female of the Carolinas. 2017 is Fussell’s second year being nominated. The voting period is open until July 10. People can vote here: awardshownow.com/cmawards

Fussell is also a two-time Fox Icon Contest winner at the Fox and Hound in Wilmington, NC. She also won the Farmer’s Market Idol contest in Jacksonville, NC.

Social media For more samples of her music and updates, follow Crystal Fussell on social media here: