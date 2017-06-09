Internet challenge puts Upstate child in burn center

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – An Anderson girl is recovering after third-degree burns to her leg after participating in an internet challenge.

It’s an internet trend popular in school age children. You pour salt on your arm or leg then you place ice cubes on top of the ice and you wait. Most kids film themselves participating in the challenge or do it with the friends, the object is to see who can last the longest.

But medical professionals say the problem is these kids are essentially self-inducing frostbite. The longer the ice stays on the salt the more severe the burn to their skin will be.

“You are constricting those blood vessels under the skin and when you have the inflammation from a burn you don’t necessarily want that less blood flow to your skin. Anytime you burn your skin you are at an extreme risk for infection,” said Brandi Giles, Bon Secours St. Francis Nurse Practitioner.

The recommendation to parents is to talk to your child, they may think it is a fun game at the time, but it is, in fact, a danger to their health.