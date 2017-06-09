Myrtle Beach weekend events: June 9-11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking for a few events or activities to fill your time this weekend, there are a number of things going on in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas.

Free fireworks are offered in different areas of Myrtle Beach. Here’s the schedule.

Friday, June 9

Myrtle Beach Pelicans play at 7:05 p.m. It’s Fidget Spinner Friday!

Free movie night at Myrtle Beach Speedway at 7 p.m.

Movie under the start Valor Park @ The Market Common at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

R. Fennell: The History of Alcohol in South Carolina @ Horry County Museum

Myrtle Beach Pelicans play at 7:05 p.m.

The Long Bay Symphony 15 th Annual Fiddler on the Green. Register yourself or a team by contacting the Symphony office at 843-448-8379 or by clicking here.

Carolina Country Music Fest. Here's the ticket info you need.

“Second Saturdays” at Georgetown’s Kaminski House Museum will host sweetgrass basket making. Info if you want to go.

Walk With a Doc is held the second Saturday of every month at 9 a.m. We gather at the picnic pavilion adjacent to Forbus Court near the baseball fields in Grand Park across from The Market Common. We walk rain or shine. This is a free event.

Sunday, June 11

Myrtle Beach Pelicans play at 6:05 p.m.