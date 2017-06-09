Myrtle Beach weekend events: June 9-11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking for a few events or activities to fill your time this weekend, there are a number of things going on in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas.
Free fireworks are offered in different areas of Myrtle Beach. Here’s the schedule.
Friday, June 9
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans play at 7:05 p.m. It’s Fidget Spinner Friday!
- Free movie night at Myrtle Beach Speedway at 7 p.m.
- Movie under the start Valor Park @ The Market Common at 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
- R. Fennell: The History of Alcohol in South Carolina @ Horry County Museum
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans play at 7:05 p.m.
- The Long Bay Symphony 15th Annual Fiddler on the Green. Register yourself or a team by contacting the Symphony office at 843-448-8379 or by clicking here.
- Carolina Country Music Fest. Here’s the ticket info you need.
- “Second Saturdays” at Georgetown’s Kaminski House Museum will host sweetgrass basket making. Info if you want to go.
- Walk With a Doc is held the second Saturday of every month at 9 a.m. We gather at the picnic pavilion adjacent to Forbus Court near the baseball fields in Grand Park across from The Market Common. We walk rain or shine. This is a free event.
Sunday, June 11
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans play at 6:05 p.m.