Pelicans 7-game win streak snapped with 1-0 loss to Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost 1-0 to Carolina on Friday night at TicketReturn.com field. The loss is the Pelicans first in the month of June and it also snapped a 7-game win streak.

The game was a pitcher’s duel early on. Jordan Yamamoto pitched a gem for the Mudcats, earning his first win of the season. He threw six shutout innings and struck out four.

Thomas Hatch also pitched well for Myrtle Beach but he got tagged for one run in the sixth. Jake Gatewood hit a sac fly to put Carolina up 1-0.

Kodi Medeiros earned the save for the Mudcats, pitching three scoreless innings in relief.

The Pelicans and Mudcats are back in action Saturday at TicketReturn.com field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

 

