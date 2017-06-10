Adam West dies at 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The family of Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, says he has died at age 88.

Family members said on a verified Facebook page that West died Friday night after “a short but brave battle with leukemia.”

West played the superhero straight for kids and funny for adults.

He initially chaffed at being typecast after “Batman” went off the air after three seasons.

But he was pleased in later years to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise showing the character’s appeal.

He returned to the role in an episode of the “The Simpsons.”

More recently, he did the voice of nutty Mayor Adam West in the long-running “Family Guy” series.