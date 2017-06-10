CCMF Organizer on DUI: “I look forward to presenting evidence in court”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest has released a statement following his arrest early Saturday morning.

Robert Durkin, 46, was arrested on DUI charges about 4 a.m. on day 3 of the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest.

According to the police report, Durkin was driving “an offroading vehicle” when he proceeded to stop in the roadway and back into another vehicle. Officers responding to the scene said they noticed “an overwhelming odor of alcohol emitting from his person”. Officer decided to administer sobriety tests, which Durkin failed.

Durkin said this about his arrest:

“Last night was our most successful night of Carolina Country Music Fest ever, with a record-breaking 29,000 concertgoers in attendance. With that kind of attendance comes great responsibility. Our staff, myself included, work long hours before and after the event to ensure that guests make it home safely, streets are clean of debris and the festival ground is suitable and safe for the next day’s events. Last night, I was detained for the suspicion of operating a cart under the influence of alcohol. While I cannot discuss the details of pending charges, I can say that I look forward to presenting evidence in court that will clear this up. Carolina Country Music Fest is grateful for the long-hours and manpower of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. They assure that laws are abided by while the city’s residents and visitors are safe. We look forward to two more exciting nights as Carolina Country Music Fest presents Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean.”