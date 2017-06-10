CCMF organizer arrested on DUI charge early Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A key organizer for the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early morning of June 10, for driving under the influence.

Robert Durkin, 46, was arrested at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a police report, Myrtle Beach police had responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident.

While interviewing Durkin about the accident, police began to suspect that Durkin was intoxicated.

Officers then completed a sobriety test which Durkin did not pass.

Durkin has been described as the man who brought CCMF to Myrtle Beach.

Durkin was transported to Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with DUI, improper backing, and an uninsured vehicle violation.