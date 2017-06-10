CCMF organizer arrested on DUI charge early Saturday

By Published: Updated:
Robert Durkin, 46, was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday morning.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A key organizer for the Carolina Country Music Fest was arrested early morning of June 10, for driving under the influence.

Robert Durkin, 46, was arrested at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a police report, Myrtle Beach police had responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident.

While interviewing Durkin about the accident, police began to suspect that Durkin was intoxicated.

Officers then completed a sobriety test which Durkin did not pass.

Durkin has been described as the man who brought CCMF to Myrtle Beach.

Durkin was transported to Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with DUI, improper backing, and an uninsured vehicle violation.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s