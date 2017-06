FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Downtown Florence hosted their first “Cruisin Downtown Florence” car, truck, and motorcycle show Saturday.

The family friendly event featured food and drink vendors, as well as music from The Josh Brannon Band, and Too Much Sylvia.

“The idea was to bring a large car, truck, motorcycle show into downtown Florence which we have never done before,” said city of Florence downtown development manager, Ray Reich.

“Also we had a number of people that said that we never have country music and so we said this is an opportunity to do two firsts,” he explained.

Organizers told News 13, due to the response they have been getting for the event, they see more of its kind happening in the future.