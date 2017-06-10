HGTC Culinary Institute holds first open house since opening new building

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach opened it’s new doors to the public on Saturday.

The Horry Georgetown Technical College culinary school held its first open house since opening it’s new building in the Market Common in November. The event included live cooking demonstrations, tours of the new kitchens, and question and answer sessions with chef instructors. The school is also starting a new baking and pastries degree program that is the first of it’s kind in the state.

Admissions directors say they’ve received a lot of interest from potential students since their culinary program is one of the most affordable in South Carolina. “The number one thing is price,” said, Kathleen Hassett, Assistant Department Chair of the Institute. “Most of our proprietary schools, it’s $50,000 for a two-year degree. We’re about a tenth of that price. We are state funded so there are Pell Grants. There’s wonderful scholarship money that students can apply for,” Hassett added.