Mcleod Health hosts Safe Kids Day

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – McLeod Health hosted its Safe Kids Day event on Saturday. This event was designed to raise awareness and resources to protect kids from preventable injuries and deaths.

The event offered things such as tours of First Responder vehicles, car seat inspections, and life jacket fittings.

Organizers told News 13, e very year, 9,000 families in the U.S. and a million families around the world lose a child because of a preventable injury. Millions more children are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime.

“Safe Kids Day has one simple, but critical goal: working together as a community to raise awareness about preventable injuries so kids can grow up to do all the great things kids were meant to do,” says Marla Blaker, McLeod Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal Coordinator.

“This is a day to celebrate kids and make learning about preventable injuries fun. There will be food, games and lots of great information for parents and caregivers on how to keep their kids active, healthy and safe,” she added.