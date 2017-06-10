Pelicans continue hot start to June, defeat Carolina 3-2

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won for the 8th time in 9 games by defeating Carolina 3-2 on Saturday night at TicketReturn.com field.

The Pelicans scored early when Bryant Flete led off the first inning with a solo homer to put Myrtle Beach up 1-0.

Myrtle Beach added two more runs in the fourth inning. Eddy Martinez and Robert Garcia both hit RBI singles to give the Pelicans a 3 to 1 lead. The Mudcats did cut the lead to 3-2 in the 9th when Jake Gatewood hit his second solo homer of the game. But Kyle Miller closed it out to earn his third save of the season.

Justin Steele pitched well for Myrtle Beach, throwing six innings and only giving up one earned run. He also had eight strikeouts.

The Pelicans and Mudcats are now tied 1-1 in their four-game series. Game 3 is Sunday night. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.

