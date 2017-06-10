Tidelands Health doctors walk with community members in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people took steps towards better health in the Market Common on Saturday.

Tidelands Health held it’s “Walk with a Doc” program in Grand Park. Doctors with Tidelands gave an informational seminar on pain management, before taking a few laps with participants around the lake. They offered advice and answered any questions participants had on the spot.

Tidelands Health started the program last month. Amy Stevens, Vice President of Marketing, says the health system wants to take an active role in helping keep the community healthy. “More and more of our patients are reaching out to us and saying, ‘We want you to be our partners in our health and in our wellness.’ So events like this sort of break that barrier. We’re not just here when you’re sick. We want to be here when you’re well and we want to help keep you well,” said Stevens.

“Walk with a Doc” will take place the second Saturday of each month. The next event will be on July 8th.