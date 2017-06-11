Conway Police search for missing 10 year-old girl

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.

According to a press release, officers responded to home on 6th Avenue in regards to a missing person on Sunday night.

Police say 10 year-old Iaynna Kerria Johnson of Conway was last seen around 7pm on Sunday at the residence.

She was last seen wearing a black and white one piece dress. Iaynna is described as 5ft 6 inches and weighs approximately 120lbs.

Anyone with any information on Iaynna’s location or has come in contact with her is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.