Man arrested after causing damage at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A man was charged Sunday with breaking windows at the South Carolina Statehouse after he loudly confronted officers during an early morning arrest.

Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sherri Iacobelli says in a news release that the man was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The two law enforcement officers were on a routine patrol when the man began talking loudly and walking toward the officers with a 2×4 piece of wood in his hand.

The suspect, 46-year-old Ernest Rodney Thompson, eventually complied with commands and was handcuffed. Authorities say he admitted to breaking windows at the Statehouse and those of cars parked on a nearby street.

Records indicate Thompson was charged with damage to state property, disorderly conduct and damaging vehicles.