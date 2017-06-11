Myrtle Beach wins fourth straight series, defeats Carolina 6-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach scored four runs in the first inning en route to its 6-1 win over Carolina on Sunday night at TicketReturn.com field.

Mike Rucker dominated in his second professional start with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings pitched. Dakota Mekkes made his High-A debut for the Pelicans, slinging 1.1 scoreless innings in relief of Thomas Thorpe, who threw 1.2 innings and did not give up a hit.

Eloy Jimenez led the way for the Pelicans bats, driving in two of their six runs.

The Birds have now won 14 of 18, including nine of their past 10 contests.

With the victory, Myrtle Beach remains three games up on the second place Buies Creek Astros.

Myrtle Beach will host Frederick for the first time this season with game one of their three-game set beginning at 7:05 on Monday.