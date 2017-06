LAKE CITY, SC – Lake City police are investigating a shooting at Mary’s Club on South Ron McNair Boulevard around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

One victim was wounded and taken to a local hospital, according to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker.

Coker didn’t release additional information but said more details are to follow.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (843) 374-5411.