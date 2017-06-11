Severed head found on front steps of Mississippi home

Published:

JACKSON, Miss (WSPA) — The Jackson Police department began an investigation into a “suspicious death” Saturday morning where a decapitated unidentified male was found.

According to the JPD, at approximately 9:19 AM Saturday morning, officers responded to a suspicious activity call on 1536 Deer Park Street.  Officers found a head of a black male on the front steps of the residence.

The remains of the body have yet to be uncovered.  Coroners are in the process of identifying the remains of the deceased.

Neighbors also reported hearing gunfire Friday evening.  Any relation between these events has yet to be confirmed.  This investigation is ongoing.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, this is the 28th homicide to occur this year in Jackson.

