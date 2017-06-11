Suspect in custody following manhunt in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after a manhunt Sunday afternoon.

According to Major Mike Nunn, the manhunt started after a suspect with a weapon went into a wooded area following a domestic dispute.

Deputies were able to apprehend the suspect just after 8p.m. off Cale Yarborough Highway near exit 150 of I-95.

SWAT, a K9 tracking team, Florence Deputies and Florence aviation units were involved in the manhunt.

No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.