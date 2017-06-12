1970’s-inspired donut shop coming to Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Peace, Love & Little Donuts will bring their 70’s-inspired donut shop to Nevers Street beside Orvis, across from Valor Park at The Market Common this summer.

In the first weeks of August, the eatery will be serving their under-sized delectables that come in three categories: Groovy toppings, Far Out frosting, which have a single topping or frosting, and Funkadelic which boasts flavor combinations like Maple Bacon and Raspberry Lemonade. There are more than 50 toppings to choose from. Each creation begins with a plain cake donut that is fried right in front of the customers.

Each Peace, Love & Little Donuts shop supports businesses in their state. The Market Common location will be sourcing their selection of coffee products from Coastal Coffee Roasters in Summerville.

The first shop was introduced eight years ago in the historic Strip District of Pittsburgh. There are over 25 shops nationwide and this will be the first one located in South Carolina.

Information is from a press release