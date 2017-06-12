CCMF Special 2017

The Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach wrapped on Sunday night. Organizers say about 30,000 people attended the festival each night at the old Pavilion site in downtown Myrtle Beach. News13’s Nicole Boone and Erica Edwards hosted this year’s show.

For a third year in a row, News13 produced a live 30 minute CCMF special from the rooftop of Ripley’s Believe It or Not. The museum is described as “kitschy oddities on display, including shrunken human heads & rare animal skeletons.” It’s located at 901 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC.

The live broadcast included interviews with Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes and Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Dean. News13’s Nicole Boone spoke with Rhodes and Dean about the significance of the national exposure the festival provides for Myrtle Beach and the festival’s growth and future.

News13’s Erica Edwards interviewed RCA Nashville recording artist Dee Jay Silver. Silver has been in the CCMF lineup for several years. He’s a top touring DJ/remixer/producer. He plays in premier venues all across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Gator 107.9’S James Bierley also joined us to talk about the high profile country music stars of this year’s CCMF. He also discussed all the new, up and coming artists getting their chance to shine during the event. You can hear James and Adam weekday mornings on Gator 107.9.

Among the bands getting their chance to be heard in front of the large crowd was Battle of the Bands winner, Moses Jones. The band members include Robert Johnson – Lead Vocals and Guitar; Kennon Knight – Drums and Percussion, Vocals; Arda Bagcioglu – Lead Guitar; and Joe Williams – Bass.

According to their website, “Moses Jones is a N.C. based roots and Americana infused with southern rock, soul, and power percussion. The unique sound of our band is rooted in gospel, rhythm & blues, rock, salsa, soul, and country. The combination of these diverse styles creates an instant connection between the band and any type of audience. The stories that Robert Johnson (lead vocal/guitar) tells through his songwriting speak of the fabric of life growing up in the Carolina’s and have a flare that make you feel a part of the songs themselves. Songs such as “Carolina Days”,”Ole Dirt Road”, and “Won’t Do You No Harm” take you for a ride down memory lane via South I-85. The name Moses Jones has been around longer than the band itself. Moses is the name of a prophet and Jones is a common name and represents us all. Together the name symbolizes the connection between the music, the band members, and the audience.”

The show also included details of the various Ripley’s venues in Myrtle Beach including Ripley’s Believe It or Not and the Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach. General Manger Pablo Chaves along with other characters from Ripley’s joined us.