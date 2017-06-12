Criminal sexual conduct charge dropped against Ray Lewis III

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Documents from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirm the criminal sexual conduct charge against Ray Lewis III has been dismissed.

The dismissal form was sent to the Horry County Clerk of Court on June 9.

Former Coastal Carolina University football player and son of former NFL star Ray Lewis was arrested in April of last year for criminal sexual conduct third degree. The arrest was made after two women, 18 and 19 years old, were treated at a local hospital on Jan. 23 for sexual assault. The incident is reported to have happened across from CCU’s campus at an apartment on Technology Boulevard.

“We feel really good about the decision that has been made, he felt from the start that there was no case. He’s happy the system worked this time and the right decision was made,” Lewis’ attorney Tommy Brittain said.

Joshua Holford, Senior Assistant Solicitor with the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated the charges were dropped after a thorough investigation. “We looked through interviews, toxicology reports and did more in depth investigating, but felt that we didn’t have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to take the case to trial,” said Holford.

News13 reached out to CCU spokesperson Martha Hunn for comment and Hunn stated that “the university doesn’t provide statements on individual student-related investigations.”