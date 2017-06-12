Clemson Tigers leave for visit to White House

By Published:

(WSPA) — The Clemson Tigers are headed to the nation’s capital where they will be honored at the White House.

Clemson defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship in January. Monday’s trip has been in the planning for months.

The Tigers are scheduled to leave from the campus just after 8 a.m. Monday. They will depart from GSP International Airport around 9:30 a.m.

After meeting with President Donald Trump, they will tour the capital.

The Post and Courier reports two of the team’s biggest starts will also be there. The Houston Texans owner plans to fly Deshaun Watson and Carlos Watkins to Washington to join Coach Dabo Swinney and their teammates.

