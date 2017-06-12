Coroner rules deaths of girls who fell from Myrtle Beach hotel accidental

By Published: Updated:
Two teen girls die after apparent falls at Camelot By The Sea. (Image Source: News13's Nick Townsend)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the deaths of the two Myrtle Beach High School students that fell from a Myrtle Beach hotel have been classified as accidental.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers were called to Camelot By The Sea, located at 2000 North Ocean Boulevard, at 3:46 p.m. on April 5. When police arrived, they discovered two people dead from apparent falls from one of the hotel floors. Lt. Crosby could not release from which floor the individuals fell.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the two who died as Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16, and 17-year-old Amber Franco. The cause of death for both teens was massive trauma from a fall.

Monday, the Horry County Coroner’s office released the results of the toxicology report certifying neither victims had any illegal drugs in their system. One of the victims had caffeine and theobromine, a substance found in tea and cocoa products, in her system, but tested negative for all other substances.

Coroner Edge confirmed the Coroner’s Office met with the families of the victims Monday morning to discuss the results of the toxicology reports.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s