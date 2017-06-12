GCSO asks for information on stolen dirt bikes

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about two dirt bikes stolen this month.

A 2009 Yamaha YZ 125 was reported stolen from a locked trailer on Berkeley Court in Murrells Inlet June 9. The owner said locks on the trailer were cut. A 2007 Kawasaki KX 450 was reported stolen from a locked shed on Claire Street in Andrews on June 3. Again, the owner said locks were cut.

Anyone with information about either of these thefts is being encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.