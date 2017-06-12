Georgetown police search for man wanted for running from police, leaving crash

By Published:

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for help locating a person accused of running from police after an accident.

A post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page states 27-year-old Trayvel Antonio Keith is wanted for failure to stop for a blue light and siren, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal Injury and disorderly conduct.

Keith lives on Yellowthroat Road and is 6’1′ tall. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call 911.

