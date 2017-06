CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they are looking for two people on obstruction of justice charges Monday.

A Tweet from the Horry County Police Department confirms officers are looking for Angel Sealy of Chadbourn and Joey Floyd of Loris.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

WANTED: Joey Floyd (Loris, SC) & Angel Sealy (Chadbourn, NC) are wanted for Obstruction of Justice. Info? 843.915.8477 #Case17024643 pic.twitter.com/wxI75S4lM3 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 12, 2017