MBPD arrests 3 wanted out of NC after call about people sleeping in car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people wanted out of North Carolina were arrested Monday morning after police were tipped off about people sleeping in a car at a hotel.

According to an incident report from Myrtle Beach police, officers arrived at a hotel on Flagg Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday and tried to wake the people sleeping in the car for several minutes. When the three finally woke up, they told police they didn’t have IDs and hesitated and mumbled when asked to provide information to officers.

After police used a fingerprint reader, they discovered all three were wanted out of North Carolina.

Online records from Myrtle Beach police confirm 20-year-old Leah Shakira White was charged with sleeping in a vehicle at night on row and fugitive from justice. Eighteen-year-old Malik Danthony Medley and 21-year-old Isaiah Immannuel White were both charged with giving false name and address, sleeping in a vehicle at night on row and fugitive from justice.

The report states Leah White and Isaiah White were wanted for robbery and Medley was wanted for larceny.

The report did not mention where in North Carolina the crimes were committed, but did say the “entering agency confirmed that all charges carried more than one year jail time.”

All three suspects were taken to Myrtle Beach jail.