Pelicans win for 10th time in 11 games, defeat Frederick 5-4

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Bryant Flete drove in two runs in the 7th inning to power Myrtle Beach to a 5-4 win in its series opener against Frederick on Monday night at TicketReturn.com field.

The Pelicans scored early and had a 3-0 lead after the 1st inning. Jesse Hodges drove in two of those runs with two outs. The other came off a wild pitch by Keys pitcher Brian Gonzalez.

But the Keys came back and tied it up in the 5th. Ademar Rifaela hit an RBI single to tie the game 3-3. Shane Hoelscher hit another RBI single to make it 4-3.

Flete’s double in the 7th helped the Pelicans complete the 5-4 comeback.

Ryan Kellogg pitched 5 innings and gave up 3 earned runs in his start for Myrtle Beach. Scott Effross got the win, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Jordan Minch got the save, his first of the season.

The two teams play again Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.