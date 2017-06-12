SC Dept. of Revenue announces 2017 sales tax holiday in August

Sales tax free weekend in the Carolinas

South Carolina’s popular Sales Tax Holiday weekend will kick off Friday, August 4 and run through Sunday, August 6.

During the annual Sales Tax Holiday, a variety of approved school supply items are exempt from the 6% state sales tax and any applicable local taxes. In years past, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the holiday weekend.

Shoppers will pay no sales tax on items ranging from clothing and shoes to book bags and computers. Items such as jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture, and layaway purchases are not exempt.

For more information about this year’s Sales Tax Holiday and for a detailed list of exempt items, please visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at dor.sc.gov/TaxFreeWeekend.

Information above is from a press release from the SC Department of Revenue

