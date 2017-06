Washington D.C. (WBTW) – Socastee High School grad and Clemson Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow was the hero in the National Championship game back in January for that touchdown catch from DeShaun Watson with 1 second left. Today the team was honored at the White House for their big accomplishment and Hunter was called upon by President Donald Trump he has joked about the “luck” on that catch and how big it was. The team got to meet and greet with many folks in D.C. and tour the White House.

