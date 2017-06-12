Speed limit change on Market Common road

By Published:
The speed limit on Pampas Drive in Market Common drops from 30 mph to 25 mph Monday. (Image Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The speed limit on one road in Market Common changes Monday morning, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

City officials announced in a recent Facebook post that the speed limit for Pampas Drive, off Farrow Parkway, will change on Monday. The speed limit will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph, so officials warn residents and visitors to “drive accordingly.”

Pampas Drive offers access to residential areas, including Sweetgrass Square and Seagate Village, as well as Horry Georgetown Technical College’s Grand Strand Campus.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s