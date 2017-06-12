Speed limit change on Market Common road

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The speed limit on one road in Market Common changes Monday morning, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

City officials announced in a recent Facebook post that the speed limit for Pampas Drive, off Farrow Parkway, will change on Monday. The speed limit will drop from 30 mph to 25 mph, so officials warn residents and visitors to “drive accordingly.”

Pampas Drive offers access to residential areas, including Sweetgrass Square and Seagate Village, as well as Horry Georgetown Technical College’s Grand Strand Campus.