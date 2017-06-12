StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Lots of sunshine, hot and humid conditions the next several days. High pressure will control our weather this week. This will keep us hot and dry. Today we’ll have mostly sunny skies with some clouds scattered about. Temperatures along the beaches will warm fast and then level off with the sea breeze mid day, with highs in the mid 80s. For the Pee Dee, temperatures will climb through the afternoon into the upper 80s to low 90s. The center of the high slowly moves offshore, and will start to break down towards the end of the week with an approaching cold front from the west. We’ll see isolated showers with the sea breeze Wednesday, then scattered showers and storms Thursday through the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny & hot. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny & hot, Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.