Unknown person caught on camera stealing supplements from Florence Target

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying a person accused of stealing merchandise from Target and trying to return the items for store credit.

Police say the shopliftings happened at the Target on David H. McLeod Blvd between May 26 and May 28.

According to the press release from Lt. Mike Brandt, the suspect allegedly stole nutritional supplements and on one occasion, the suspect attempted to fraudulently return the items for store credit.

The individual was seen leaving the store in a gold four-door Honda with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).