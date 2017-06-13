Coastal Carolina Baseball Has 2 Drafted Tuesday

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – In the second day of the MLB Draft, Coastal Carolina was well represented with a pair of players taken. In the 8th round, center fielder Billy Cooke was drafted by the Seattle Mariners. Cooke said via text m Cooke is the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year. He batted .360 and led the conference in on-base percentage and runs scored. In the 9th round, pitcher Alex Cunningham was taken by the San Diego Padres. Cunningham won 7 games and struck out a conference best 90 batters during the spring campaign.