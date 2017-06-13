Coastal Carolina Baseball Has 2 Drafted Tuesday

Detention officers at J. Reuben Long have to work mandatory overtime shifts but still can’t handle the number of inmates in the jail.

South Carolina improved to 39th nationwide in the latest Kids Count annual report on children’s well-being, an improvement over 41st last ye…

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – In the second day of the MLB Draft, Coastal Carolina was well represented with a pair of players taken. In the 8t…

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department say two suspects wanted for a robbery in May could be in the News13 viewing area.

FLORENCE, SC – The public is invited to attend the culminating concert of a four-day workshop sponsored by District One’s Musically Exceptio…