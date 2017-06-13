Coastal Carolina Baseball Has 2 Drafted Tuesday

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – In the second day of the MLB Draft, Coastal Carolina was well represented with a pair of players taken.  In the 8th round, center fielder Billy Cooke was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.  Cooke said via text m  Cooke is the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year.  He batted .360 and led the conference in on-base percentage and runs scored.  In the 9th round, pitcher Alex Cunningham was taken by the San Diego Padres.  Cunningham won 7 games and struck out a conference best 90 batters during the spring campaign.

