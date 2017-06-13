Darlington may need to rethink ball park plans

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Officials in the city of Darlington may have to re-think a plan to use ballparks owned by the Darlington County School District for a future recreation complex.

Monday night the county school board voted to give the city two of the parks that it asked for, deciding to hold onto Blue Street fields and the St. Johns Elementary Amphitheater.

Last week, city officials said work on the two new recreation complexes was ready to get started, pending the school district’s approval.

They planned to use a $1.9 million hospitality bond to fund the construction. The city hopes to use the fields to promote itself as a destination for traveling baseball and softball teams, and said bringing in tournaments is a big goal of the project.

The school board’s decision Monday night, though, may slow down that process.

Darlington City Recreation Director Lee Andrews said Monday’s vote may change a few things, but the plan is still intact.

“We’ll have to go back to the drawing board,” Andrews said. “Four fields is not going to be enough, and we’ll have to visit that at a later date. We’ll have to see, there’s some other things that we’ve got in mind that we haven’t put out there yet, but we just look forward to working on this and getting it going.”

School Board members said they wanted to hold on to the Blue Street Fields complex that sits next to Darlington High School because they may want to use it for a future expansion project, though no such plans exist just yet.