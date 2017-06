Related Coverage Law forces Dillon councilman from office, loophole allows him to run again

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon City Council is holding an election Tuesday.

The three people running include Jerry Lee Mclain, Billy Coach Odom and James Bobie Washington.

Washington was in office until March, but a gambling conviction forced him to step down. Today, he’s running to fill the very same seat he vacated.

The election starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.